British Telecommunications plc

We operate in both wholesale and retail markets. Our customers include consumers, small, medium and large businesses, public sector organisations and other communications providers. We create value by designing, building, marketing, selling and supporting network access, connectivity and related products to customers. We provide many of the fixed, mobile and converged connectivity solutions integral to modern life. They include broadband, mobile, TV, networking and IT services. We also sell other things – like handsets, gaming and insurance – to help our customers connect, communicate, share,

Address Bt Centre, 81 Newgate Street, London, London, City of EC1A 7AJ, United Kingdom Telephone +44 7711046056 Website http://www.bt.com Partner types

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)