BT Network Management Capability

Provided by British Telecommunications plc
BT Business operates in an ultra-competitive market space where technology leadership and innovation truly matter.

Overview

The most fundamental issue BT address is the inability to get a unified, real-time view into what was happening across the whole network. Global customers are not just one domain—BT are managing their LAN, WAN, wifi and SD-WAN
Description of Value Add Customers expect its MSP to dynamically optimize the performance of its global network, real-time visibility and reporting provides a way to demonstrate it with hard data.

Benefits Expertise and support
Access to the right people with the right knowledge and expertise to manage your complex environment and ensure optimal performance
Continuous improvement
A roadmap of continuous innovation and improvement, delivering streamlined operations and process optimisation that delivers service excellence
Enhanced reliability
24/7 monitoring of your service using state-of-the-art monitoring tools, delivering proactive and predictive assurance, minimising downtime
Key features
Our secure e-service portal allows you to manage your BT services online – report and monitor incidents, track order requests and share documents.
Observability - Keep informed about the health of your service through our observability services. Online dashboards, tools and analytics
Automation-Our digital integration and automation services make for better collaboration, integration and self-service within your business.
Customer stories
Real-time performance monitoring enables a new level of visibility
