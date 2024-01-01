Dynamiq Technologies, Inc.

Dynamiq is provider of the enterprise platform for agentic Gen AI applications. We're helping companies to deliver GenAI apps in days with a fully managed, end-to-end solution that covers everything from LLM deployment and fine-tuning, observability to RAG, guardrails, and evaluations.



In 2nd half of 2024, we've launched a self-onboarding platform, released an open-source framework for agentic workflows and signed a strategic partnership with IBM. We empower AI engineers and developers, shortening the time from idea and prototype to production.

