Dynamiq Platform

Dynamiq is an enterprise-grade GenAI platform empowering organizations to build and deploy AI applications with complete data sovereignty, on-premises or in the cloud. The platform combines intuitive low-code development, advanced LLM fine-tuning, and RAG capabilities, protected by bank-grade security. Organizations can rapidly prototype AI solutions, integrate existing data sources, test, deploy and maintaining control while accelerating time-to-value. It enhances functionality of watsonx.



Industries

Cross Industry

Banking

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Government, Federal

Telecommunications

Computer Services

Professional Services Topics

AI and ML

Application development

Software architecture Deployment types

SaaS

On-premises Languages supported

English Regions and countries supported

Africa - South Africa, Morocco, Egypt

Americas - United States of America, Canada

Asia - United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Lebanon, Kuwait, Jordan, Israel, Cyprus, Bahrain, India

Europe - United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Ukraine, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Slovenia, Slovakia, Serbia, San Marino, Romania, Republic of Moldova, Portugal, Poland, Norway, North Macedonia, Netherlands, Montenegro, Monaco, Malta, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Latvia, Italy, Ireland, Hungary, Greece, Germany, Gibraltar, France, Finland, Estonia, Denmark, Czechia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, Austria, Andorra, Albania, Faroe Islands, Iceland, Isle of Man, Jersey, Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands, Åland Islands, Holy See, Guernsey