Dynamiq Platform

Provided by Dynamiq Technologies, Inc.
Dynamiq is an enterprise platform for building GenAI apps with on-premise control, offering LLM fine-tuning, RAG integration, and bank-grade security.

Overview

Dynamiq is an enterprise-grade GenAI platform empowering organizations to build and deploy AI applications with complete data sovereignty, on-premises or in the cloud. The platform combines intuitive low-code development, advanced LLM fine-tuning, and RAG capabilities, protected by bank-grade security. Organizations can rapidly prototype AI solutions, integrate existing data sources, test, deploy and maintaining control while accelerating time-to-value. It enhances functionality of watsonx.

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Banking
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Healthcare
  • Government, Federal
  • Telecommunications
  • Computer Services
  • Professional Services
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Application development
  • Software architecture
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Africa - South Africa, Morocco, Egypt
  • Americas - United States of America, Canada
  • Asia - United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Lebanon, Kuwait, Jordan, Israel, Cyprus, Bahrain, India
  • Europe - United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Ukraine, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Slovenia, Slovakia, Serbia, San Marino, Romania, Republic of Moldova, Portugal, Poland, Norway, North Macedonia, Netherlands, Montenegro, Monaco, Malta, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Latvia, Italy, Ireland, Hungary, Greece, Germany, Gibraltar, France, Finland, Estonia, Denmark, Czechia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, Austria, Andorra, Albania, Faroe Islands, Iceland, Isle of Man, Jersey, Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands, Åland Islands, Holy See, Guernsey
Benefits Save costs on development
Build, deploy, and test GenAI applications without the need for a dedicated in-house MLOps team.
Accelerate time-to-market
Reduce development time from six months to just a few hours with a visual low-code builder and built-in infrastructure.
Cut down compliance costs
On-premises deployment ensures full data control, minimizing compliance risks and costs.
Key features
WORKFLOWS: Build GenAI workflows with a low-code interface to automate tasks and optimize operations at scale.
KNOWLEDGE & RAG: Create custom RAG knowledge bases and deploy vector databases in minutes for faster access to critical data.
AGENT OPS: Develop custom LLM agents to solve tasks and integrate them seamlessly with internal APIs.
OBSERVABILITY: Log all interactions and conduct large-scale evaluations to maintain LLM performance and reliability.
GUARDRAILS: Ensure reliable LLM outputs with validators, sensitive content detection, and data leak prevention.
FINE-TUNING: Fine-tune proprietary LLM models to align performance with your specific enterprise needs.
Customer stories
Demonstrations An Introduction into Dynamiq's Platform

A look into the scalable, secure and on-premise end-to-end operating platform for building generative AI applications.
Additional Resources
Dynamiq Documentation

Refer to our documentation for step-by-step guides, from building your first AI agent to fine-tuning proprietary models.
