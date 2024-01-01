ROOTLY, INC.

AI-powered on-call and incident response. Beautiful, modern, and Slack-native incident management platform designed with industry best practices. From your first alert to retrospective — Rootly has you covered. Trusted by 100s of leading companies including NVIDIA, Squarespace, Canva, Grammarly, Elastic, Tripadvisor, and Figma.



Popular features include:

- Intuitive schedules and escalation policies

- Smart On-Call templates

- On-Call pay calculator

- Creating dedicated incident channels, Zoom rooms, and Jira tickets

- Automated postmortem timeline generation and action items

- Mobile app

Address 1390 MARKET ST, UNIT 2126, SAN FRANCISCO, California 94102-5332, United States of America Telephone null Website rootly.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Diverse-owned businesses

Asian American