ROOTLY, INC.

Rootly is a modern on-call and incident management solution allowing you to automate and consolidate incident response process under one roof.

Company Overview

AI-powered on-call and incident response. Beautiful, modern, and Slack-native incident management platform designed with industry best practices. From your first alert to retrospective — Rootly has you covered. Trusted by 100s of leading companies including NVIDIA, Squarespace, Canva, Grammarly, Elastic, Tripadvisor, and Figma.

Popular features include:
- Intuitive schedules and escalation policies
- Smart On-Call templates
- On-Call pay calculator
- Creating dedicated incident channels, Zoom rooms, and Jira tickets
- Automated postmortem timeline generation and action items
- Mobile app

Address

1390 MARKET ST, UNIT 2126, SAN FRANCISCO, California 94102-5332, United States of America

Telephone

null

Website

rootly.com

Solutions
Rootly OnCall and Incident Response

