We are a leading provider of hardware, software and managed IT services to the public and corporate sectors, with a passion for sustainability.
We are a leading provider of hardware, software and managed IT services to the public and corporate sectors, with a passion for sustainability. We create flexible IT solutions, all underpinned by world leading security and data management, to help people, systems and technology function efficiently and productively.
Address
boxxe, Floor 2 & 3 Artemis House, Eboracum Wy, York YO31 7RE, York, North Yorkshire YO31 7RE, United Kingdom
Telephone
+44 1347 812100
Website