We are a leading provider of hardware, software and managed IT services to the public and corporate sectors, with a passion for sustainability. We create flexible IT solutions, all underpinned by world leading security and data management, to help people, systems and technology function efficiently and productively.

Address boxxe, Floor 2 & 3 Artemis House, Eboracum Wy, York YO31 7RE, York, North Yorkshire YO31 7RE, United Kingdom Telephone +44 1347 812100 Website https://boxxe.com/ Partner types

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider