boxxe Managed Security Solutions

Overview

Our award-winning Secure Content Delivery service has provided 25,000,000 patches and is connected to more than 250,000 end points. The boxxe SIEM is our security incident and event management tool – designed to proactively detect and protect against attacks on your IT infrastructure. From network security and endpoint security to security information event management and secure patch management, we cover every possible security requirement you could have.

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Healthcare
  • Insurance
  • Government, Federal
  • Government, State/Provincial/ Local
  • Retail
  • Computer Services
  • Education
  • Healthcare providers
  • Topics
  • Cybersecurity
  • Services
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Europe - United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Benefits boxxe Managed IT Services
boxxe fully managed IT services free up your in-house resources and provide quality-assured, cost-effective support.
30 year experience
boxxe has a 30-year track record of delivering managed IT services with a security-first approach
Trusted IT support for private and public sector
boxxe are a trusted IT support provider to the Ministry of Defence, central government and public sector, with many clients using boxxe SIEM
Rapid Response and Remediation
boxxe strengthens your security posture against cyber-attack with early detection of a breach and minimise the impact through rapid remediation
