boxxe Managed Security Solutions

boxxe SIEM security incident and event management tool
Our award-winning Secure Content Delivery service has provided 25,000,000 patches and is connected to more than 250,000 end points. The boxxe SIEM is our security incident and event management tool – designed to proactively detect and protect against attacks on your IT infrastructure. From network security and endpoint security to security information event management and secure patch management, we cover every possible security requirement you could have.