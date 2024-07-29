enITma is a software company and digital transformation accelerator serving many of the largest airlines with a full range of specialized technologies
enITma has local operations in the USA, Mexico, Colombia and Spain with presence in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama and Peru. enITma has three business divisions: enITma Software, enITma Consulting and Camina Software.
1) enITma Software delivers business applications for the aerospace industry, our award-winning solutions power some of the most powerful airlines.
2) enITma Consulting redefines the model of the consultant-client relationship by collaborating directly with our customers, during and after the problem-solving process.
3) Camina Software for the SMB Market.

Georgia 120 - 16B, Mexico, Ciudad de México 03810, Mexico

5556691818

https://enitma.com

The Invoicing & Settlement System is the main financial application for airlines, a SaaS platform for managing Revenues, Expenses and Taxes.
