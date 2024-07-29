enITma has local operations in the USA, Mexico, Colombia and Spain with presence in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama and Peru. enITma has three business divisions: enITma Software, enITma Consulting and Camina Software.

1) enITma Software delivers business applications for the aerospace industry, our award-winning solutions power some of the most powerful airlines.

2) enITma Consulting redefines the model of the consultant-client relationship by collaborating directly with our customers, during and after the problem-solving process.

3) Camina Software for the SMB Market.

Address Georgia 120 - 16B, Mexico, Ciudad de México 03810, Mexico Telephone 5556691818 Website https://enitma.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider