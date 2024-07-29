PTSC (Pershing Technology Services Corporation) is a Taiwan-based IT service and solution provider with over 40 years of experience in enterprise software, cloud management, and AI adoption. Our core expertise includes:

AI & Knowledge Management: proprietary platform Z-BooM, enabling smart knowledge utilization.

Cloud & DevOps: implementation of IBM Cloud, Azure, and HashiCorp solutions.

Software Development & Testing: delivering reliable systems for financial, manufacturing, and public sectors.

System Integration: modernizing core systems with IBM WCA4Z, ADDI, and Red Hat OpenShift.

PTSC collaborates closely with IBM and global partners to accelerate enterprise digital transformation across the Asia-Pacific region.

Address 2F., No. 18, Wenhu St., Neihu Dist., Taipei City, 114, Taiwan, Taipei, Taipei 114, Taiwan Website https://www.pershing.com.tw/en/ Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional