Xatrix Technologies is a highly specialized technology consulting firm. With over two decades of experience, Xatrix has demonstrated its excellence in the development, implementation and integration of solutions in key areas such as Web/Mobile, B2B Collaboration, Cloud, and Geospatial/Weather.



Since its founding, the company has stood out for tackling highly complex and specialized challenges, consistently exceeding client expectations. This commitment to excellence and goal achievement has earned Xatrix recognition from both its partners and competitors in the technology sector.

Address Monte Elbruz 124 Piso 2 Desp 212 B, Col. Lomas de Chapultepec III Sección, Alc. Miguel Hidalgo, Mexico, Ciudad de México 11000, Mexico Telephone +52 55 47480709 Website https://xatrix.mx Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider