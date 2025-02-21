IBM Cloud: A modern Cloud for all

21 February 2025
The IBM Cloud platform is a robust and modern offering that seamlessly blends enterprise expertise with the agility and innovation of cloud computing. As an IBM Global Training Provider, TD SYNNEX/ExitCertified is uniquely positioned to power IBM Cloud upskilling journeys, which allows partners to scale efficiently, deliver greater value and achieve faster results.
1. Global reach and security
One of the standout features of IBM Cloud is its global reach. With a network of data centers strategically positioned around the world, they ensure low latency and high availability for applications, regardless of where your users are located. This global infrastructure is backed by IBM's longstanding reputation for security, giving you peace of mind knowing your data is protected.
2. Open source and flexibility
What truly sets IBM Cloud apart is its commitment to open source. Embracing technologies like Kubernetes and Cloud Foundry gives developers the flexibility to build and deploy vendor-agnostic applications using the tools and frameworks they prefer.
3. Enterprise expertise
IBM's deep understanding of an enterprise’s needs is evident throughout their cloud platform. They offer solutions tailored to the complex requirements of large organizations, with a focus on scalability, security, and compliance. Specialized services for industries like healthcare and finance demonstrate their commitment to meeting sector-specific needs.
IBM Cloud isn't just for enterprise giants. They offer a range of services for businesses of all sizes, from startups to global corporations. Whether you're looking to modernize legacy applications, leverage AI and machine learning with IBM watsonx, or streamline your development process with DevOps, IBM Cloud has the tools and expertise to support your journey. Hybrid cloud capabilities, for example, allow businesses to seamlessly integrate their on-premises infrastructure with the cloud, enabling a gradual and controlled transition.
IBM Cloud is a compelling choice for organizations seeking a powerful and reliable cloud platform. Its global reach, security focus, open-source commitment and enterprise expertise combine to create a solid foundation for businesses to thrive in the digital age.
Whether participating in the IBM watsonx Gold 100 Program, or looking to enhance technical skills, TD SYNNEX offers the resources, expertise, and training to help you succeed.