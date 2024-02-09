Certify for Success

Earning an IBM Cloud certification is a reason to celebrate.

Earning all 14 IBM certifications offered by the IBM Center for Cloud Training calls for an extraordinary level of dedication—and a reason for celebration.

Recently, we sat down with Kleber Rodrigo de Carvalho, Cloud Technical Specialist and Solution Architect in Sao Paulo, Brazil, to discuss his certifications and explore how his new skills help him support clients and partners.

We had an insightful conversation about why he pursued these certifications and how he completed this ambitious journey.

Here is Kleber’s success story. I hope this will spark ideas for achieving your own learning goals.