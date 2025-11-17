Streamlining post quantum cryptography migrations with AWS and IBM Consulting

IBM Consulting Autonomous Security for Cloud (ASC) extends AWS’s innovation with intelligent, policy-driven automation—ensuring that quantum-safe practices are natively embedded across enterprise cloud operations. Built on AWS Bedrock and underpinned by AI-based policy inference, ASC continuously interprets enterprise cryptographic policies and validates them against live AWS configurations. This approach ensures that every deployment aligns with emerging Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) standards and evolving regulatory expectations.

In its current design, ASC uses Global Inferencing Database (GID) and AWS Config signals to validate compliance with enterprise controls. As PQC algorithms like ML-KEM (Module-Lattice Key Encapsulation Mechanism) become mainstream across AWS services, ASC’s inference models and GID schema evolve to natively understand PQC metadata attributes. This evolution enables ASC to autonomously derive, enforce and remediate cryptographic controls at scale—translating PQC readiness into actionable AWS Config rules without human intervention.

ML-KEM adoption spans multiple AWS resources—from AWS KMS, AWS Transfer Family and AWS Certificate Manager (ACM) to Amazon EKS, SNS and other services that handle encryption, key exchange or secure transport. ASC’s GID-driven inference layer is enhanced to detect and interpret PQC-specific attributes within these services—such as ML-KEM key policies, PQC-compliant certificate chains and hybrid cryptographic states. This enhancement allows policy-driven validation of PQC readiness.

This capability forms the foundation of ASCPQC, ASC’s quantum-safe evolution. Through AI-enabled reasoning, ASC not only identifies cryptographic drift but also simulates and recommends PQC-compliant remediation paths, ensuring smooth migration from classical cryptography to ML-KEM-based implementations.

During the hybrid transition period—when classical and PQC algorithms must coexist—ASC continuously monitors configurations, detects legacy encryption primitives, applying or suggesting quantum-resilient alternatives. This closed-loop, self-healing security model eliminates manual effort while maintaining enterprise-grade assurance and agility.

Beyond compliance automation, ASC provides real-time visibility into cryptographic posture through dynamic dashboards that measure PQC adoption, migration progress and residual risk across AWS workloads.

As part of its autonomous enforcement model, ASC leverages AWS Config to continuously detect drift in PQC configurations across AWS services. By correlating ML-KEM and ML-DSA compatibility attributes from AWS KMS, Transfer Family, ACM and other cryptographic endpoints, ASC identifies when deployed configurations deviate from approved quantum-safe baselines. This approach ensures that services not yet aligned with PQC standards are flagged for remediation, allowing organizations to maintain a consistent quantum-safe posture across their cloud estate.

This unified visibility transforms quantum-safe migration into a strategic program of resilience and modernization, positioning ASC as the autonomous control plane for secure operations in the post-quantum era.

Together, AWS and IBM Consulting are defining the future of quantum-safe cloud security. ASC’s ability to interpret, translate and autonomously act on PQC intelligence lays the foundation for a new era of adaptive, AI-driven cybersecurity resilience.