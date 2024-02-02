IBM Databand: Self-learning for anomaly detection

Almost a year ago, IBM encountered a data validation issue during one of our time-sensitive mergers and acquisitions data flows. We faced several challenges as we worked to resolve the issue, including troubleshooting, identifying the problem, fixing the data flow, making changes to downstream data pipelines and performing an ad hoc run of an automated workflow.
After the immediate issue was resolved, a retrospective analysis revealed that proper data validation and intelligent monitoring might have alleviated the pain and accelerated the time to resolution. Instead of developing a custom solution solely for the immediate concern, IBM sought a widely applicable data validation solution capable of handling not only this scenario but also potential overlooked issues.
That is when I discovered one of our recently acquired products, IBM® Databand® for data observability. Unlike traditional monitoring tools with rule-based monitoring or hundreds of custom-developed monitoring scripts, Databand offers self-learning monitoring. It observes past data behavior and identifies deviations that exceed certain thresholds. This machine learning capability enables users to monitor data with minimal rule configuration and anomaly detection, even if they have limited knowledge about the data or its behavioral patterns.
Databand considers the data flow’s historical behavior and flags suspicious activities while alerting the user. IBM integrated Databand into our data flow, which comprised over 100 pipelines. It provided easily observable status updates for all runs and pipelines and, more importantly, highlighted failures. This allowed us to concentrate on and accelerate the remediation of data flow incidents.
Databand for data observability uses self-learning to monitor the following:
Users can set alerts by using the Databand user interface, which is uncomplicated and features an intuitive dashboard that monitors and supports workflows. It provides in-depth visibility through directed acyclic graphs, which is useful when dealing with many data pipelines. This all-in-one system empowers support teams to focus on areas that require attention, enabling them to accelerate deliverables.
IBM Enterprise Data’s mergers and acquisitions have enabled us to enhance our data pipelines with Databand, and we haven’t looked back. We are excited to offer you this transformative software that helps identify data incidents earlier, resolve them faster and deliver more reliable data to businesses.