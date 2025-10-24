Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming how security teams approach threat detection, prevention and mitigation. But one of the most intriguing and potentially transformative applications of AI in cybersecurity is predicting cyberattacks before they happen.

Traditionally, cybersecurity has been a reactive discipline—defending against threats only after they’re identified. However, with the rise of AI-powered threat intelligence comes the ability to predict and stop cyberattacks before they materialize. AI is reshaping the way that we anticipate and counteract cyberthreats, making predictive defense strategies a critical component of modern cybersecurity.