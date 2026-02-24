Your checkout, your choice: IBM expands global payment options

We’ve expanded and modernized our payment options across 29 countries, giving customers around the world more choice than ever before.
As businesses expand globally and digital commerce continues to evolve, customers expect purchasing experiences that feel simple, familiar and flexible—no matter where they’re located. At IBM, we’re committed to meeting those expectations by making it easier to buy the products and solutions you need, using the payment methods you prefer.
That’s why we’ve expanded and modernized our payment options across 29 countries, giving customers around the world more choice than ever before.
Payment preferences vary widely across the globe. While some customers rely on major credit cards, others prefer digital wallets or trusted local payment systems. To better support these needs, IBM.com now offers an expanded set of payment methods that align with local expectations and purchasing habits.
Depending on your location, you can now complete your IBM.com purchase using:
This expansion isn’t just about adding more buttons at checkout—it’s about removing friction, honoring regional preferences and making the end‑to‑end buying journey smoother for every customer.
Whether you’re an enterprise purchasing software for global teams or a developer buying a single subscription, the payment experience shouldn’t be a barrier.
More payment flexibility means:
This update helps ensure that customers can purchase IBM solutions the same way they manage the rest of their digital lives—quickly, securely and with full control.
While we continue to expand our global capabilities, product availability, supported payment types and pricing may differ by country. As you proceed through checkout, you’ll automatically see the options that apply to your region, based on local requirements and availability.
With these expanded payment options, we’re continuing our commitment to creating a seamless, modern, and inclusive buying experience for every customer—no matter where they’re located or how they prefer to pay.
By aligning our checkout process with regional preferences and trusted local methods, we’re removing barriers, increasing flexibility, and making it easier than ever to access the IBM products and solutions that power your business. This is just one step in our broader effort to simplify and streamline the way you engage with IBM.com, today and in the future.