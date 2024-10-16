What’s new in IBM MQ 9.4.1

Following IBM MQ 9.4 Long Term Support (LTS), we’re pleased to introduce IBM MQ 9.4.1, the first continuous delivery (CD) release for this version. This latest release is designed to empower businesses through new innovations in MQ, plus enhancements to existing functionality, enabling seamless, secure and reliable integration for applications across hybrid cloud environments.

MQ 9.4.1 is officially announced on 8 October 2024 and is generally available on 24 October 2024. It is available for clients who want to deploy software to hybrid cloud environments on bare metal and virtual machines (VMs) on a broad range of platforms, including Linux, Windows and AIX®, among others; in Containers; or to the IBM MQ Appliance. IBM MQ as a Service is also updated to version 9.4.1, and a new IBM MQ as a Service Reserved Instance is also announced. A detailed blog on the Reserved Instance will follow with further details.