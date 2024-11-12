Unlocking new efficiencies with IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management V7.1

Building on IBM’s leadership, IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management (ELM) 7.1 is delivering improvements across usability, security, performance and functionality. Systems engineers, software developers, and development teams can employ new efficiencies at scale, to define and deliver high quality complex systems and software even faster, with reduced risks.

IBM ELM continues to provide an end-to-end engineering lifecycle management solution ensuring quality, scalability, integration, and agility across development processes and teams. It enables practitioners to take advantage of cross-discipline digital threads, helping streamline the impact of change analysis and facilitate compliance to industry standards.

Embracing digital transformation and focusing on the ever-increasing need for a more productive, collaborative systems and software engineering environment, ELM 7.1 brings increased value in the following themes of focus:

Digital Thread. To define and manage dependencies among data from engineering tools.

To define and manage dependencies among data from engineering tools. Configuration and Change Management. To improve the process of defining, reviewing, and versioning of artifacts in the context of the larger product design or development.

To improve the process of defining, reviewing, and versioning of artifacts in the context of the larger product design or development. Reporting. To automate the gathering and presentation of project and program-wide status, information, and deliverables.

To automate the gathering and presentation of project and program-wide status, information, and deliverables. Agile Engineering. To facilitate planning and managing work to reduce time to market, minimize bottlenecks, and accelerate the flow of work across the value stream.

To facilitate planning and managing work to reduce time to market, minimize bottlenecks, and accelerate the flow of work across the value stream. User Productivity. To allow teams to work faster with less overhead and fewer opportunities for error.

To allow teams to work faster with less overhead and fewer opportunities for error. Operating at Scale. To simplify the evolving deployment of environments, management of data, and user experiences.

Transparency and traceability across the entire engineering lifecycle is improved, through a set of capabilities tightly integrated across requirements management, modeling and simulation, quality management, configuration management, and collaborative workflow planning.

IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management offers all-encompassing solution that addresses the complex challenges of modern software and product development. It streamlines processes, enhances collaboration, minimizes risk, embraces environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, while leveraging open exchange format of Open Services for Lifecycle Collaboration (OSLC).

