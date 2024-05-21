Unlocking IBM Z data—your most important data for AI applications

It’s no question we are in a new era for AI. AI adoption has more than doubled since 2017.

But AI begins with data, and enterprises are still facing fundamental challenges to unify data across disparate data siloes and unlock the full value of their data for AI. 82% of enterprises face data silos, inhibiting operations, and limiting the availability of their data for AI.

So how do you unify data access across disparate data sources, optimize your data workloads, and manage and deliver that data for AI? IBM watsonx.data is a fit-for-purpose data store built on an open data lakehouse, to scale AI workloads, for all your data, anywhere. Watsonx.data is part of IBM’s AI and data platform, watsonx, that empowers enterprises to scale and accelerate the impact of AI across the business.

Watsonx.data enables users to access all data through a single point of entry, with a shared metadata layer deployed across clouds and on-premises environments. It supports open data and open table formats, enabling enterprises to store vast amounts of data in vendor-agnostic formats, such as Parquet, Avro, and Apache ORC. Leveraging Apache Iceberg allows organizations to share large volumes of data via the open table format specifically built for high-performance analytics. With multiple fit-for-purpose query engines, organizations can optimize costly warehouse workloads, and will no longer need to keep multiple copies of data for various workloads or across repositories for analytics and AI use cases. However, to effectively realize this scalability, there is still a fundamental need for data to be managed and provided differently across environments.