Turning risk into resilience with IBM Maximo Vegetation Management

In 2024, the US saw over 61,000 wildfires that scorched nearly 8.9 million acres, many of which sparked by vegetation overgrowth near utility infrastructure. This has become a leading cause of both ignition and power outages, especially in high-risk states like California and Texas.*

That’s why IBM is proud to announce a powerful new feature: IBM Maximo Vegetation Management is now a part of Maximo Application Suite, transforming data inputs into actionable insights in one unified solution.