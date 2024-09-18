Streamline CSRD disclosures with new features from IBM Envizi

IBM® is pleased to announce the release of more functionality for IBM Envizi™ as we continue to expand our environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting product. The new functionality now helps organizations meet the reporting requirements of the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

The CSRD mandates that companies must report disclosures and metrics set out in the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), which involves gathering and analyzing thousands to tens of thousands of data points. ESRS questions are now embedded within the IBM Envizi ESG Suite. Clients can systematically and securely manage the preparation of their response with response workflows, role-based access, collaboration tools, approval workflows, question guidance, audit trails and third-party access for verification purposes.