Streamline CSRD disclosures with new features from IBM Envizi

IBM® is pleased to announce the release of more functionality for IBM Envizi™ as we continue to expand our environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting product. The new functionality now helps organizations meet the reporting requirements of the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).
The CSRD mandates that companies must report disclosures and metrics set out in the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), which involves gathering and analyzing thousands to tens of thousands of data points. ESRS questions are now embedded within the IBM Envizi ESG Suite. Clients can systematically and securely manage the preparation of their response with response workflows, role-based access, collaboration tools, approval workflows, question guidance, audit trails and third-party access for verification purposes.
The CSRD aims to provide clarity that helps investors, analysts, consumers and other stakeholders better evaluate EU companies’ sustainability performance and the related business impacts and risks. The directive calls for companies to report detailed ESG performance data alongside their financial reports.
As ESG data management and reporting become more pervasive throughout organizations, tools need to be more specialized, comprehensive and scalable. IBM Envizi offers support for customers through their entire sustainability journey, from ESG data capture, to and reporting to performance improvement.
The new CSRD reporting functionality complements Envizi’s existing capability, which already supports eight other ESG reporting frameworks and disclosures. It allows customers to manage multiple ESG framework responses within a single system.
Responding to ESG reporting frameworks needs careful management to ensure consistent, auditable responses. IBM Envizi supports this effort with workflow tools to route and approve responses. The software promotes collaboration with in-product comments and detailed tracking of question status and completion in a burndown chart.
The product also supports the sharing of best practice through question-level guidance and enables the use of answers across multiple ESG frameworks, including the capability to copy responses from previous years.
IBM Envizi tracks changes made to data. It provides an audit trail with data linked to its source and enables traceability of supporting documentation. The software suite allows read-only access to facilitate third-party auditing.
Use IBM Envizi to streamline and enhance your CSRD reporting process. This release builds on recent product enhancements to IBM Envizi ESG Suite, including a supply chain emissions solution, an entry-level climate disclosure solution, new AI functionality and expanded language options.
Explore how this ESG reporting product offers a systematic, auditable methodology and tools to develop responses to ESG reporting frameworks and meet disclosure requirements.
