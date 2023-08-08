StormForge Optimize Live now available in the IBM Cloud Catalog

In recent years, the rapid adoption of Kubernetes has emerged as a transformative force in the world of cloud computing. Organizations across industries have been drawn to Kubernetes’ promises of scalability, flexibility and streamlined application deployment. However, while Kubernetes offers an array of benefits in terms of application management and development efficiency, its implementation is not without challenges. As more businesses migrate to Kubernetes-driven environments, an unintended consequence has become increasingly apparent: a surge in cloud costs. The very features that make Kubernetes so attractive are also contributing to a complex and dynamic cloud infrastructure, leading to new cost drivers that demand careful attention and optimization strategies.

For example, inaccurate resource requests set on workload resources in Kubernetes can lead to massive over-provisioning of resources, causing significant increases in cloud costs. When resource requirements are overestimated, Kubernetes will scale the underlying infrastructure, leading to waste. This inefficient utilization can create workload scheduling issues, hamper cluster performance and trigger additional scaling events, further amplifying expenses. Mitigating these issues, particularly at scale, has proven to be a tremendous challenge.

Furthermore, right-sizing workload resources in Kubernetes is challenging at scale due to the sheer volume and diversity of applications. Each has varying resource demands, making it complex to accurately determine optimal resource allocations for efficient utilization and cost-effectiveness. As the number of deployments increases, manual monitoring and adjustment become impractical, necessitating automated tools and strategies to achieve effective right-sizing across the entire cluster.