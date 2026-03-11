ScarfBench: A public benchmark for Java framework migration

Today, we’re introducing ScarfBench—Self-Contained Application Refactoring Benchmark—an open benchmark suite and public leaderboard designed to evaluate automated and agentic enterprise Java migrations across Jakarta EE, Quarkus and Spring framework.

As organizations modernize mission-critical systems, framework migration has become a strategic priority. At the same time, AI-assisted development tools are increasingly being used to accelerate these transitions.

ScarfBench provides a standardized, reproducible way to evaluate whether an AI-driven migration produces a working, reliable system—not just compilable code. It enables consistent evaluation using validated enterprise-style workloads and transparent scoring.