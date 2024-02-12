Scaling scope 3 impact and measurement with IBM Envizi Supply Chain Intelligence

IBM® Envizi™ is pleased to announce the release of additional functionality as we continue to build out our Scope 3 emissions accounting solution. The new Supply Chain Intelligence module, part of the IBM Envizi ESG Suite, captures and aggregates high-volume supplier and product-level transactional data along with product carbon footprint data (PCF) for the purpose of Scope 3 calculation and reporting.

Transactional data, including spend, is directly integrated from the client’s ERP system. The emissions calculation engine automates Scope 3 emissions calculation for individual order lines, prioritizing supplier-specific product carbon footprint data when available; otherwise, average data or spend-based emissions factors are used.