Portability of Custom Images on VPC

Until now, using a custom image to deploy new virtual server instances in IBM Cloud VPC was constrained to the single region where the image was created initially. Previously, you could import a custom image to VPC that you customized on-premises, but there was no way to export a custom image.
The lack of export capabilities made it difficult to use the same custom image in different regions, and manual tasks were required to accomplish that goal. The single-region limitation increased the amount of time required to perform tasks involving multiple regions.
On February 9, 2023, IBM Cloud VPC introduced a beta feature that allows you to export a custom image to an IBM Cloud Object Storage bucket. This new enhancement brings multiple benefits, including flexibility, consistency, and cost and time savings. The following use cases leverage the ability to export custom images:
You can start exploring this new enhancement and enjoy the benefits of exporting custom images to IBM Cloud Object Storage buckets:
The beta offering of the export custom image feature is available through an allow-list only. If you wish to be added to the trial, reach out to Jerry Parra.