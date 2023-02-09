Portability of Custom Images on VPC

Until now, using a custom image to deploy new virtual server instances in IBM Cloud VPC was constrained to the single region where the image was created initially. Previously, you could import a custom image to VPC that you customized on-premises, but there was no way to export a custom image.

The lack of export capabilities made it difficult to use the same custom image in different regions, and manual tasks were required to accomplish that goal. The single-region limitation increased the amount of time required to perform tasks involving multiple regions.