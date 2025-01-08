OneRail and IBM Sterling Intelligent promising to transform omnichannel fulfillment with same-day delivery from store

8 December 2025
In today’s fast-paced retail environment, meeting customer expectations for speed and reliability is a critical differentiator. That’s why IBM is excited to announce a collaboration with OneRail, a leading provider of solutions in last mile omnichannel fulfillment, and IBM Sterling® Intelligent Promising to integrate OneRail’s delivery orchestration capabilities within the IBM Sterling Order Management and Fulfillment Suite. This integration is designed to empower retailers and wholesalers with smarter, more dynamic fulfillment solutions while offering a seamless unified commerce experience for consumers.
Retailers today face complex challenges in managing inventory across multiple distribution nodes, including warehouses and physical stores. The collaboration between OneRail and IBM Sterling tackles these hurdles head-on, delivering a seamless and unified commerce experience for consumers. By integrating OneRail’s innovative OmniPoint® platform within the IBM Sterling Intelligent Promising suite, businesses can use advanced decision-making capabilities to optimize every aspect of order fulfillment—from sourcing inventory to selecting carriers.
“Our retail customers want to expand order fulfillment capabilities to intelligently leverage their inventory across all distribution nodes, including store locations,” said Kambiz Pakzad, Worldwide Leader for Supply Chain Sales at IBM. “The modular addition of OneRail’s industry-leading last-mile capabilities to Sterling Intelligent Promising represents a significant step forward in helping retailers make reliable and accurate order promises that improve customer experience while reducing fulfillment costs.”
OneRail’s OmniPoint data enhances IBM’s Order Management System (OMS) by automating fulfillment orchestration and last-mile logistics. Together, the technology intelligently determines the best location to fulfill inventory, the optimal shipping mode, and the most efficient carrier, all in real time. By integrating OneRail into IBM Sterling OMS, retailers and wholesalers can achieve:
The power of OneRail’s platform is evident in the success stories of companies that have already embraced dynamic fulfillment.
“We’re thrilled to partner with IBM Sterling to bring OneRail’s innovative delivery orchestration and fulfillment capabilities to their OMS suite,” said Bill Catania, Founder and CEO of OneRail. “This collaboration addresses some of the biggest challenges in retail and wholesale, including inefficiencies in order sourcing that often lead to split shipments, stockouts or canceled orders. Our dynamic fulfillment technology ensures a seamless delivery experience that fulfills the customer promise while optimizing operations.”
This partnership also supports OneRail’s broader mission to transform omnichannel fulfillment through continued investment in data science, machine learning and AI. By deriving actionable insights from the OmniPoint platform, OneRail aims to provide its customers with unparalleled visibility and control over their fulfillment processes.
With the combined power of OneRail and IBM Sterling, retailers can:
As the retail landscape evolves, this collaboration sets a new standard for omnichannel fulfillment, enabling businesses to meet the demands of today’s consumers while staying ahead of the competition.
Ready to transform your fulfillment strategy? Learn more about how OneRail and IBM are shaping the future of delivery.