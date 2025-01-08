OneRail and IBM Sterling Intelligent promising to transform omnichannel fulfillment with same-day delivery from store

Retailers today face complex challenges in managing inventory across multiple distribution nodes, including warehouses and physical stores. The collaboration between OneRail and IBM Sterling tackles these hurdles head-on, delivering a seamless and unified commerce experience for consumers. By integrating OneRail’s innovative OmniPoint® platform within the IBM Sterling Intelligent Promising suite, businesses can use advanced decision-making capabilities to optimize every aspect of order fulfillment—from sourcing inventory to selecting carriers.

“Our retail customers want to expand order fulfillment capabilities to intelligently leverage their inventory across all distribution nodes, including store locations,” said Kambiz Pakzad, Worldwide Leader for Supply Chain Sales at IBM. “The modular addition of OneRail’s industry-leading last-mile capabilities to Sterling Intelligent Promising represents a significant step forward in helping retailers make reliable and accurate order promises that improve customer experience while reducing fulfillment costs.”