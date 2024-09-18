Now live: 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® processors on IBM Cloud Virtual Servers VPC

We’re pleased to announce that 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors on IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC are officially out of beta and available inside our IBM Cloud Dallas, TX, data centers. Customers can now provision one of the industry’s newest microarchitectures inside their own virtual private cloud and gain access to a host of core compute enhancements, including more memory per vCPU than ever available on IBM Cloud.
Let’s explore. IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC are our newest, developer-friendly platform with rapid provisioning, high network speeds and the most secure, software-defined resources available inside IBM. Your vCPUs would be hosted exclusively on 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors (8474c), which we announced first on IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers just a few months ago.
Depending on your workload performance requirements, your customization options include three, pre-set, NUMA-aligned profile families (your amount of vCPU instances, RAM, and bandwidth). Consistent NUMA topology embedded into every profile gives you a significantly consistent baseline experience. Each profile supports 32.5 GB of high-performance, local, NVMe-based instance storage for easy access to temporary storage and swap space, DDR-5 memory DIMMs, and PCI Gen 5 for faster interconnects. Instances are booted with Open Virtual Machine Format (OVMF) and run in Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) mode for added security.
This release also includes the option to provision your own dedicated host if you need to carve out a single-tenant compute node that’s free from uses outside of your organization. Within that dedicated space, you can still customize performance requirements through the above profile options, and you can also create host groups for specific purposes. Because a dedicated host is a single-tenant space, only users within your account who have the required permissions can create instances on the host.
If you’re looking to try some of Intel’s newest accelerators on your heavier workloads, then you’re in luck because they’re integrated into the processor.
See all pricing and provisioning options and save a quote inside the IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC catalog. Or open a chat and get some quick answers.
Visit our IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC product page
Explore getting started guides and tutorials inside our cloud docs