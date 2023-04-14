Now Available: IBM Cloud Security and Compliance Center Workload Protection

In short, Workload Protection is a Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) that encompasses multicloud compliance and security posture management (CSPM) with threat detection and vulnerability scanning into one solution. Through the capabilities offered, customers can now have a unified view into risk across their infrastructure—be it containers, Kubernetes, or virtual or physical hosts across clouds (including IBM Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure). Furthermore, the service provides out-of-the-box rules to verify container and cloud compliance.

Workload Protection helps customers better understand and measure their progress against regulatory standards and leverages CIS Benchmarks for Kubernetes to provide guided remediation tips to help you maintain or quickly re-establish compliance.