VAKRA—eValuating API and Knowledge Retrieval Agents using multi-hop, multi-source dialogues—is a tool-grounded, executable benchmark designed to evaluate how well AI agents reason end-to-end in enterprise-like settings.

Rather than testing isolated skills, VAKRA measures compositional reasoning across APIs and documents, using full execution traces to assess whether agents can reliably complete multi-step workflows, not just individual steps.

VAKRA provides an executable environment where agents interact with over 8,000 locally hosted APIs backed by real databases spanning 62 domains, along with domain-aligned document collections. Tasks can require 3-7 step reasoning chains that combine structured API interaction with unstructured retrieval under natural-language tool-use constraints.