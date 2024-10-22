Introducing the IBM Concert Resilience Lens: A new era in application resilience

Downtime is costly. In fact, the cost of a single hour of downtime can range from USD 1 million to 5 million. Beyond financial costs, the impact of downtime on customer satisfaction and trust can be catastrophic for businesses. Significant disruptions can erode a brand's reputation or even drive companies out of business. That means resilience is not just an operational concern. It’s a business imperative.

To address these challenges, we are excited to introduce the IBM Concert® Resilience Lens, a powerful tool designed to help organizations proactively manage and enhance their application resilience.