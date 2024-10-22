Introducing the IBM Concert Resilience Lens: A new era in application resilience

22 October 2024
Downtime is costly. In fact, the cost of a single hour of downtime can range from USD 1 million to 5 million. Beyond financial costs, the impact of downtime on customer satisfaction and trust can be catastrophic for businesses. Significant disruptions can erode a brand's reputation or even drive companies out of business. That means resilience is not just an operational concern. It’s a business imperative.
To address these challenges, we are excited to introduce the IBM Concert® Resilience Lens, a powerful tool designed to help organizations proactively manage and enhance their application resilience.
Many businesses have visibility into their current operational environments, but struggle to align their existing postures with their long-term strategic goals. IBM Concert lenses, including the new IBM Concert Resilience Lens, solve this problem by providing actionable insights that close the gap between a company’s current state and its desired outcomes. These lenses allow businesses to use their existing data and tools while adhering to industry best practices and standards. The result is a prioritized, guided approach to driving transformation and achieving business goals.
IBM Concert Resilience Lens is a game-changer, enabling enterprises to identify and address resilience gaps across their application landscape. By doing so, businesses can prevent critical production outages, minimize resource costs and safeguard their long-term operational success. With the new IBM Concert Resilience Lens, IBM Concert helps:
Organizations today face inconsistent approaches to resilience. Different teams use different tools, leading to a fragmented view of resilience across applications and environments. This inconsistency makes it challenging to standardize resilience efforts and achieve operational success.
IBM Concert Resilience Lens provides a reliable and consistent resilience framework that standardizes the approach across the enterprise. This enables businesses to prioritize impactful resilience work and compare resilience postures across applications, using a proven framework.
Without such a framework, organizations risk losing customer trust due to service disruptions. IBM Concert Resilience Lens provides the common view needed to track and improve resilience across diverse application landscapes, reducing the risk of outages and their associated costs.
IBM Concert simplifies the process of obtaining and maintaining a consistent resilience posture across environments. By leveraging IBM’s best practices framework, IBM Concert identifies gaps and weaknesses in an organization’s current resilience posture.
IBM Concert also enables a "shift left" approach to resilience, allowing teams to implement resilience best practices early in the development process and reducing potential risks before they materialize.
IBM Concert eases the workload for site reliability engineers (SREs) and developers by providing AI-powered recommendations and a unified, industry-standard framework, helping organizations to:
In a world where service reliability is paramount, SREs and application owners often struggle with fragmented tools and siloed data, making it difficult to measure or improve an application’s resilience. With IBM Concert Resilience Lens, these challenges are a thing of the past. By aggregating data from multiple tools and offering AI-driven guidance, IBM Concert provides a comprehensive, unified view of your application’s resilience posture.
By tracking key metrics like availability, recoverability and scalability, IBM Concert helps keep your organization on track to meet its resilience goals. And because it integrates seamlessly with existing AIOps tools like IBM Instana®, it offers a cohesive, scalable approach to managing resilience across the enterprise.
IBM Concert Resilience Lens provides a much-needed solution for today’s complex IT environments. It empowers organizations to standardize resilience efforts, identify gaps and take proactive steps toward achieving their resilience goals. With its AI-powered insights and industry best practices, IBM Concert not only mitigates risks, but also helps organizations thrive in an increasingly digital world.
Now is the time to take control of your resilience strategy. You can get started with IBM Concert through a free trial, or request to participate in the early access program for IBM Concert Resilience Lens.
Get started with IBM Concert through a free trial
Request to participate in the early access program for IBM Concert Resilience Lens