Introducing Machine Identity Management to strengthen IAM for non-human identities
This new approach ensures every digital entity—human or machine—is authenticated, authorized and continuously validated.
Machine Identity Management (MIM) is an essential evolution of traditional Identity and Access Management (IAM), designed to secure and govern non-human entities such as APIs, containers, IoT devices, workloads and automated services.
While IAM has traditionally focused on human users, MIM extends identity governance to the rapidly growing number of machine-to-machine interactions across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. This new approach ensures every digital entity—human or machine—is authenticated, authorized and continuously validated.
Organizations today are experiencing an exponential growth in non-human identities—such as devices, APIs and services—which now outnumber human identities by more than 40 to 1.
Without proper governance, these unmanaged credentials can quickly become hidden vulnerabilities, exposing the organization to potential security threats. Implementing MIM provides a comprehensive solution to address this challenge. It enhances security coverage by protecting certificates, keys and tokens used across digital systems, significantly reducing the risk of credential compromise or misuse.
MIM also drives operational efficiency through automation, streamlining the discovery, issuance, renewal and revocation of machine credentials to minimize manual errors and administrative burden. With centralized visibility into all machine identities, organizations can ensure compliance and audit readiness with frameworks such as Zero Trust, NIST and ISO 27001.
By preventing issues related to expired or mismanaged certificates, MIM helps reduce outages and downtime, ensuring smoother operations. Finally, MIM strengthens an organization’s Zero Trust posture by extending its principles to machine communications—enforcing least privilege, continuous validation, and the use of short-lived credentials to maintain a robust, secure environment.
MIM focuses on securing digital credentials used by non-human entities to authenticate and communicate securely.
The machine identity lifecycle encompasses several key stages designed to ensure complete visibility, control and security of all non-human credentials across an organization’s digital ecosystem.
The key principles guiding effective machine identity management are rooted in least privilege, Zero Trust and automation.
Implementing an effective Machine Identity Management (MIM) solution helps organizations overcome several critical challenges that often go unnoticed in traditional identity frameworks.
One major issue is the presence of orphaned or over-privileged machine identities, which can accumulate over time and pose significant security risks if not properly managed. MIM also addresses hidden “shadow” credentials—machine identities that exist outside formal Identity and Access Management (IAM) systems and therefore escape visibility and governance controls. Another common challenge is secrets sprawl, where hard-coded API keys or static tokens are scattered across applications and environments, increasing the risk of unauthorized access or credential leaks.
MIM closes gaps in lifecycle management for non-human entities, ensuring that every machine identity is properly discovered, tracked and governed from creation through decommissioning.
MIM plays a critical role across a wide range of real-world use cases, strengthening security and operational consistency in complex digital environments.
By securing and managing machine identities through a structured, automated, and Zero Trust–aligned approach, organizations can strengthen their overall cybersecurity posture, reduce operational risks, and ensure seamless trust across all digital interactions.
