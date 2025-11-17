Introducing Machine Identity Management to strengthen IAM for non-human identities

Organizations today are experiencing an exponential growth in non-human identities—such as devices, APIs and services—which now outnumber human identities by more than 40 to 1.

Without proper governance, these unmanaged credentials can quickly become hidden vulnerabilities, exposing the organization to potential security threats. Implementing MIM provides a comprehensive solution to address this challenge. It enhances security coverage by protecting certificates, keys and tokens used across digital systems, significantly reducing the risk of credential compromise or misuse.

MIM also drives operational efficiency through automation, streamlining the discovery, issuance, renewal and revocation of machine credentials to minimize manual errors and administrative burden. With centralized visibility into all machine identities, organizations can ensure compliance and audit readiness with frameworks such as Zero Trust, NIST and ISO 27001.

By preventing issues related to expired or mismanaged certificates, MIM helps reduce outages and downtime, ensuring smoother operations. Finally, MIM strengthens an organization’s Zero Trust posture by extending its principles to machine communications—enforcing least privilege, continuous validation, and the use of short-lived credentials to maintain a robust, secure environment.