Introducing GX3 Kubernetes and OpenShift clusters with NVIDIA L4 GPUs

With NVIDIA L4 GPUs, industries are achieving 2.5x better performance compared to the previous generation of GPUs for generative AI use cases. Creators are able to optimize graphics performance 4x higher to generate cinematic-quality graphics, scenes for virtual worlds, and cloud gaming. Similarly with AR/VR, live stream use cases have enjoyed a 120x performance boost when compared to CPU-based solutions. As the need for GPUs grow, IBM continues to demonstrably commit to addressing climate change; NVIDIA L4 GPUs consume less energy and significantly lower carbon footprints.

IBM is proud to announce GX3, a suite of NVIDIA L4 Tensor Core GPU flavors, as the newest addition of GPU profiles available with IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service (IKS) and Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud (ROKS) clusters that run on IBM Cloud VPC.

For more information on NVIDIA L4 GPUs and how you can use them to accelerate and optimize your workload performance, see NVIDIA L4 Tensor Core GPU (link resides outside of ibm.com).