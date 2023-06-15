Introducing Anycloud Backup 365

This strategic partnership between IBM and Anycloud offers a secure and easy-to-use service, allowing companies to back up data from Microsoft 365 to the IBM Cloud for data protection. A key differentiator is that while Microsoft provides 30 days of retention, Anycloud Backup 365 offers retention for up to 10 years. Additionally, Anycloud offers unlimited storage and the opportunity to secure data at a minimal monthly price per user.

Anycloud services are delivered through 18 IBM data centers in 13 countries (and all are minimum tier-3 data centers). These data centers have multiple paths for power and cooling, including redundant systems that allow maintenance without the services being offline. Tier-3 data centers have an expected uptime of 99.982% per year. Anycloud is ISO 27001, ISAE 3000 approved, and a level 1 star member of the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA). This ensures that customers’ data is always available and protected.​

“We bring great technology to the market that can be consumed in a very simple way. With ACB365 now available on the IBM Cloud, we are protecting M365 data for our partners and clients worldwide. The solution enables and automates IBM Cloud Object Storage directly in many countries, enabling customers to onboard within five minutes—from start to finish. Protecting your data has never been this simple’’ – Gregor Frimodt-Møller, Anycloud CEO.