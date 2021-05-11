Intelligently Automate Data and AI with the Next Generation of IBM Cloud Pak for Data

Three years ago, we launched IBM Cloud Pak® for Data to help our clients speed data-driven, predictive outcomes. Since that time, we have worked tirelessly to unleash greater productivity, insights and cost-risk mitigation. Today I am excited to discuss the latest evolution of that journey and share how the next generation of IBM Cloud Pak for Data will help our customers operationalize AI faster while removing complexity by connecting the right data to the right people at the right time, from anywhere.
It’s no secret that data and how we leverage it is transforming business as we know it. A recent survey of more than 13,000 C-suite leaders validated that data-driven organizations are 178% more likely to outperform their peers in terms of revenue and profitability. With enterprises currently maintaining a vast amount of data under management, why are so few capitalizing on this competitive advantage? A key element of the answer is complexity.
Companies today are struggling to manage and maintain a multitude of data sources spanning public, private and on-premises clouds. Today’s Global AI Adoption Index 2021 study found 75% of global respondents surveyed stated their company is pulling from over 20 different data sources that feed their AI, BI and analytics systems. In addition, one third of those respondents cited this data complexity and siloes as top barriers to AI adoption. Further compounding the complexity of these hybrid data landscapes is the fact that the lifespan of that data — the time that it is most relevant and valuable — is drastically shrinking.
While the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI) is undeniable, turning AI aspirations into outcomes starts with a solid foundation that can address the complexity of today’s diverse data landscapes. To that end, IBM is infusing new AI-powered capabilities into IBM Cloud Pak for Data that will become the core components of a new intelligent data fabric within the platform.
This intelligent data fabric will use AI to automate complex data management tasks and universally discover, integrate, catalog, secure and govern data across multiple environments. Users will be able to benefit from intelligent unification of diverse data types and architectures — like data lakes, data catalogs, warehouses and other data integration platforms — into one common data foundation without the need to copy or move information.
The first set of new capabilities coming to Cloud Pak for Data include the following:
