Intelligently Automate Data and AI with the Next Generation of IBM Cloud Pak for Data

It’s no secret that data and how we leverage it is transforming business as we know it. A recent survey of more than 13,000 C-suite leaders validated that data-driven organizations are 178% more likely to outperform their peers in terms of revenue and profitability. With enterprises currently maintaining a vast amount of data under management, why are so few capitalizing on this competitive advantage? A key element of the answer is complexity.

Companies today are struggling to manage and maintain a multitude of data sources spanning public, private and on-premises clouds. Today’s Global AI Adoption Index 2021 study found 75% of global respondents surveyed stated their company is pulling from over 20 different data sources that feed their AI, BI and analytics systems. In addition, one third of those respondents cited this data complexity and siloes as top barriers to AI adoption. Further compounding the complexity of these hybrid data landscapes is the fact that the lifespan of that data — the time that it is most relevant and valuable — is drastically shrinking.