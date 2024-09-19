Building a unified developer experience for z/OS and cloud applications with the IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Stack

Emerging cloud-based technology trends like artificial intelligence (AI), the Metaverse, the Internet of Things (IoT) and edge computing are evolving at a rapid pace, seemingly adding new capabilities every few months to fundamentally transform how people and organizations interact with them. For enterprises to match scale and speed, it is critical to modernize their core business applications to accelerate innovation.

However, for many, there are perceived challenges as they start their journey.

Modernization is not a new term. Most executives have it as a key priority. In a recent IBM IBV study, 83% of executives surveyed stated modernizing their applications and data was a business priority but only 27% admitted to having started their modernization efforts. And those who do get started often focus on operational objectives like operating expenses and labor spend instead of more strategic priorities. Only 45% of respondents prioritize growth from improving existing products or services and building new capabilities.

Application modernization is at the core of a hybrid cloud-enabled transformation that can deliver up to 13 times higher revenue impact of cloud investments when orchestrated as an end-to-end reinvention of the enterprise.