IBM watsonx.governance unveils new capabilities to drive AI adoption at scale

21 October 2024
Business adoption of AI-powered solutions has seen exponential growth recently, with enterprises leveraging the technology to help reduce company costs, lower operational turnaround time, and optimize business function processes, from sales and marketing to fraud detection and cybersecurity.
With the explosion of AI innovations, from chatbots to facial detection and digital assistants, developers are under pressure to rapidly experiment and provide faster time to market for AI initiatives at scale. To combat this challenge, IBM watsonx.governance™ is helping businesses to accelerate this AI movement by streamlining model evaluation processes and adding relevant AI guardrails with two new capabilities: Evaluation Studio and Guardrails.
Enter IBM Evaluation Studio, an upcoming feature release of IBM watsonx.governance, an enterprise-wide governance toolkit that helps automate the process of reviewing individual AI assets.
IBM watsonx.governance Evaluation Studio can bring to your AI initiatives the following key capabilities:
Evaluation Studio, our upcoming release can help reduce time and effort spent on manually reviewing individual AI assets, paving the way for rapid experimentation in the world of AI development.
Now access actionable dashboards that help perform assessments and results against quantitative criteria, helping enterprises select the best asset for every specific AI use case and evaluate multiple AI assets efficiently at scale.
With the advent of generative AI, organizations have been exposed to new emerging risks of toxicity, hallucinations, copyright infringement, prompt-based attacks and more, making AI governance imperative if businesses want to scale AI adoption.
Additionally, AI systems and machine learning algorithms are becoming increasingly popular in regulated industries such as healthcare and finance, which involve critical or life-altering decisions. With such high stakes, the public needs to be able to trust that AI outcomes are fair and reliable.
Businesses will need to ensure that they safeguard their AI initiatives by upholding ethical AI standards and proactively mitigating potential emerging generative AI risks. IBM watsonx.governance Guardrails helps users protect AI applications based on responsible AI practices.
Explore how IBM watsonx.governance Guardrails can help you scale AI with trust and mitigate emerging generative AI risks. Watch out for these releases and more as we bring additional dimensions to capture the ability to define, streamline and manage your AI as you scale.
