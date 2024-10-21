IBM watsonx.governance unveils new capabilities to drive AI adoption at scale

With the advent of generative AI, organizations have been exposed to new emerging risks of toxicity, hallucinations, copyright infringement, prompt-based attacks and more, making AI governance imperative if businesses want to scale AI adoption.

Additionally, AI systems and machine learning algorithms are becoming increasingly popular in regulated industries such as healthcare and finance, which involve critical or life-altering decisions. With such high stakes, the public needs to be able to trust that AI outcomes are fair and reliable.

Businesses will need to ensure that they safeguard their AI initiatives by upholding ethical AI standards and proactively mitigating potential emerging generative AI risks. IBM watsonx.governance Guardrails helps users protect AI applications based on responsible AI practices.

Explore how IBM watsonx.governance Guardrails can help you scale AI with trust and mitigate emerging generative AI risks. Watch out for these releases and more as we bring additional dimensions to capture the ability to define, streamline and manage your AI as you scale.