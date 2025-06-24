IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Z Adds AI Code Generation and Assembler Support

Modernizing mainframe applications is no longer a question of if, but how fast and effectively it can be done. With 89% of organizations modernizing their mainframe environments, the strategic importance of these systems in achieving business goals is clearer than ever. At the forefront of this transformation is IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Z: a purpose-built AI and automation solution designed to accelerate mainframe modernization with lower risk, reduced cost and full lifecycle support.

Today, we’re excited to announce key enhancements coming to watsonx Code Assistant for Z—available to clients starting 27 June 2025—as part of version 2.6. These enhancements streamline development, bridge knowledge gaps and boost productivity.