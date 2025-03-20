Standardized secrets management helps to ensure sensitive data, such as API keys, passwords and certificates, remain secured while being accessible to authorized applications. Centralizing machine identity management across the hybrid estate is designed to help companies proactively and consistently apply security policies in each environment. Simplified container orchestration, on the other hand, aims to streamline the deployment, scaling and management of applications without the complexity associated with traditional orchestration tools.

Balancing security and ease of use for application developers is essential for effective application runtime management. Deployment times can vary widely based on factors such as infrastructure complexity, automation maturity and team expertise. However, we have also seen that some organizations have delayed application deployments due to security concerns, emphasizing the impact of security preparedness on deployment timelines.

IBM Vault Self-Managed and IBM Nomad Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE are designed to help IT organizations automate workflows for secrets management and container orchestration built to address their security posture and reduce deployment times.