20 March 2025
Following the announcement of the HashiCorp Acquisition, today we are making the IBM Vault Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE and IBM Nomad Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE products generally available. This furthers the end-to-end hybrid cloud platform with standardized secrets management from IBM Vault Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE and a flexible container orchestration environment with IBM Nomad Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE.
Standardized secrets management helps to ensure sensitive data, such as API keys, passwords and certificates, remain secured while being accessible to authorized applications. Centralizing machine identity management across the hybrid estate is designed to help companies proactively and consistently apply security policies in each environment. Simplified container orchestration, on the other hand, aims to streamline the deployment, scaling and management of applications without the complexity associated with traditional orchestration tools.
Balancing security and ease of use for application developers is essential for effective application runtime management. Deployment times can vary widely based on factors such as infrastructure complexity, automation maturity and team expertise. However, we have also seen that some organizations have delayed application deployments due to security concerns, emphasizing the impact of security preparedness on deployment timelines.
IBM Vault Self-Managed and IBM Nomad Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE are designed to help IT organizations automate workflows for secrets management and container orchestration built to address their security posture and reduce deployment times.
IBM Z and LinuxONE are designed to run high-performance enterprise applications, often processing sensitive financial and business data. Organizations using Linux on IBM Z, z/OS or hybrid cloud environments can leverage IBM Vault Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE for:
IBM Nomad Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE is designed to help enable efficient workload scheduling, high-performance computing, and seamless DevOps practices across hybrid cloud environments.
IBM Nomad is engineered to help organizations:
When integrated with IBM Z, IBM Vault Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE is built to enhance security and automation for mission-critical workloads. IBM Vault is also engineered to help you meet your regulatory compliance obligations. IBM Nomad Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE is designed to provide a lightweight container deployment option for orchestrating workloads on IBM Z.
