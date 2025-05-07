The future of application resource management with IBM Turbonomic

Today, IBM is unveiling groundbreaking advancements within IBM Turbonomic, designed to help organizations enhance their application performance and efficiency posture.

IBM Turbonomic now integrates with GitHub and HashiCorp Terraform, enabling cloud-based application workloads defined as code to be safely optimized. This ensures that organizations can maintain robust application performance and efficiency at scale, while leveraging the governance and agility that Infrastructure as Code (IaC) brings.