The future of application resource management with IBM Turbonomic

7 May 2025
Today, IBM is unveiling groundbreaking advancements within IBM Turbonomic, designed to help organizations enhance their application performance and efficiency posture.
IBM Turbonomic now integrates with GitHub and HashiCorp Terraform, enabling cloud-based application workloads defined as code to be safely optimized. This ensures that organizations can maintain robust application performance and efficiency at scale, while leveraging the governance and agility that Infrastructure as Code (IaC) brings.
Defining application workloads as code reduces operational risk and increases deployment velocity. However, it also introduces challenges such as over-provisioned resources leading to higher costs or under-provisioned resources causing performance risks. IBM Turbonomic addresses these challenges by integrating with version control systems, starting with GitHub. This integration brings the code context to application resourcing actions, making it easier to automate and safer to execute natively or integrate with operational pipelines.
The solution: Code-context driven optimization
IBM Turbonomic integration with GitHub allows organizations to correlate Terraform-managed resources with their deployed running instances. Application or Platform Engineering teams can focus on specific GitHub repositories, understand the relationships between the application infrastructure defined by Terraform resource blocks, their running deployments, and the actions necessary to assure performance and safely reduce waste for those workloads.
IBM Turbonomic Provider, available on the Terraform Registry, is also being announced today. This provider enables Terraform users to delegate resource management to IBM Turbonomic directly from within their Terraform resource blocks. The provider delivers precise resource values required for optimal performance and efficiency whenever Terraform operations such as plan and apply are performed. This ensures that application workloads using the IBM Turbonomic Provider are optimally resourced and that drift is not created when applications are rehydrated.
Key features and benefits of IBM Turbonomic integration:
As businesses navigate an increasingly complex digital landscape, efficient application resource management must be proactive, intelligent and automated. With the launch of IBM Turbonomic new features, organizations gain deep insights to measure and strengthen application performance and efficiency. By integrating with GitHub and HashiCorp Terraform, IBM Turbonomic transforms resource optimization from a challenge into a competitive advantage.
Are you ready to take control of your application resource management? Learn more about how IBM Turbonomic can help your organization optimize performance and drive operational excellence, and start a free trial to discover how you can transform resource management with code-context insights and automation.
