IBM to acquire DataStax, helping clients bring the power of unstructured data to enterprise AI applications

Uniting DataStax’s NoSQL expertise and cutting-edge data and AI technologies with IBM’s watsonx enterprise AI stack to unlock innovation at scale.

Today IBM is announcing its intent to acquire DataStax, helping enterprises harness crucial enterprise data to maximize the value of generative AI at scale.

DataStax is the creator of essential technologies for this mission: including AstraDB and DataStax Enterprise, the NoSQL and vector databases powered by Apache Cassandra as well as Langflow, the open-source tool and community for low-code AI application development.

Data-driven enterprise applications need to deliver scalable, always-on performance, with flexibility, security, and streamlined developer productivity. Apache Cassandra® is the NoSQL database of choice for many organizations because of these enduring qualities and the continuous innovation in the open-source community. That’s why businesses like FedEx, Capital One, and Verizon are working with DataStax and Apache Cassandra to future-proof themselves with a resilient, distributed architecture capable of handling massive data volumes and high-velocity traffic without compromising performance.

At IBM, we believe in the power of open source and the innovation driven by community collaboration. This is why open-source software has been the cornerstone of our watsonx AI portfolio—incorporating technologies like Iceberg, Spark, Velox, Presto and more. We share this belief with DataStax, who has continued to expand their stewardship of open source including Apache Cassandra®, Langflow, OpenSearch, and more.

As a part of our shared commitment to open-source excellence, we look forward to supporting and innovating alongside these communities, helping shape the future of enterprise data management and AI-driven solutions.