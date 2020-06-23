Navigate supply chain disruption with an inventory control tower

The past few months have shown us that what was considered “good enough” inventory management is no longer sufficient. Even as businesses strive to reopen and emerge smarter, inventory remains uncertain because supply, demand and transportation capacity are in flux. The challenges that supply chain and fulfillment leaders lived with and worked around every day, are now amplified. For example:
To help you more effectively manage inventory and build supply chain resilience, we are announcing the IBM Sterling Inventory Control Tower, a purpose-built control tower that you can tailor to meet your business needs. It correlates inventory data across siloed systems to provide insights into supply-demand imbalances and stock shortages. With key technologies like AI and machine learning, it can provide you with insights into the impact of external events that might cause disruptions and find alternate sources.
See a single, near real-time view of inventory.
Inventory is often siloed and distributed across your supply chain ecosystem. It may be stored in different internal systems, held by channel partners, in transit, or already committed. Sterling Inventory Control Tower functions as an integrated layer on top of these silos, so you don’t have to spend time and money unifying information from different systems and keeping it up to date. A personalized dashboard gives you a near real-time picture of inventory wherever it resides, so you can say “yes” to more customers. The more inventory you allow your customers to see, the more you can sell.
With accurate, scalable inventory views, you can meet peak-period demand and avoid over promising, losing sales, disappointing customers or consuming valuable employee time. Embedded AI enables natural language search, so you can ask questions like “How many face masks do I have across my hospital storerooms?” or “How many days of supply of ground beef do I have in stores in the northwest?” and get answers quickly. You’re not just managing inventory, but maximizing ROI with the insights you need to make decisions that reduce safety stock and carrying costs, and increase inventory turns.
Connect the data to predict disruptions.
In most supply chains it’s common to discover disruptions that cause inventory shortages or excesses after they’ve happened, leaving you with little time to mitigate business impact. AI-assisted insights connects and correlates internal and external data faster, alerting you to potential trouble spots before they happen, so you can plan and manage exceptions.
With accurate, near real-time available-to-promise inventory data, you gain confidence in your ability to meet customer promises. Out-of-the-box connectors for various data sources let you see the bigger picture and better predict the future – for example, if traffic congestion or a weather event today will impact inventory availability five days from now.
Collaborate across teams and partners to improve outcomes.
Sometimes meeting customer expectations is not as simple as shifting inventory around – conversations have to happen, and trade-offs need to be made. Resolution rooms bring together all the right experts from across departments and trading partners to agree upon one version of the truth and use best practices from the past. AI brings clarity to help you better respond to unplanned events, and with embedded machine learning, best practices are refined and brought forward for everyone in the organization to use.
With insights and priorities informed by downstream impact, you can make better decisions based on financial outcomes with sensitivity to how it will affect the customer. For example, you can allocate face mask inventory based on customer type – a healthcare provider versus a retailer. When all relevant team members can see the same big picture to understand current inventory availability – what’s coming and when, what you can expedite and can’t – it’s easier to determine with confidence the best course of action and then take steps the solve problems.
Supply chain inventory control towers can be used by organizations across industries to get real-time insights to see, manage and more effectively act on inventory visibility to meet actual and forecasted demand. A few of my favorite examples:
IBM Sterling Inventory Control Tower allows you to say goodbye to “good enough” inventory visibility and start delivering on more customer promises.
Learn how control towers can deliver real-time insights to help you see, predict and more effectively take actions that deliver value to your business and customers