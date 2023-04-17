IBM Storage: More Value In Store

Our journey in IBM Storage’s strategic transformation is an ongoing process, and at the heart of it is our commitment to tackling the most crucial data-related challenges faced by companies large and small as they further modernize and secure their businesses. Today, we have some exciting updates to share as we continue to focus on bringing innovation to our IBM Storage for Data Resiliency portfolio.

IBM Storage is committed to giving clients access to our most comprehensive data services to store, safeguard, manage, govern, mobilize and integrate applications and data from edge-to-core-to-clouds. Clients already benefit from 30% more capacity in a single rack unit versus previous generations. [1] We also project that over 90% of FTE time will be freed to work on other value-added tasks by reducing the effort needed to manage the storage environment. [2] With today’s news, there is more value in store.