IBM Edge Application Manager v4.2 is Now Available

IBM Edge Application Manager provides support for multi-tenancy. A special administrator (superadmin) can create up to 1,000 new organizations from a single hub, with private services, policies, and user isolation. Each organization has its own administrator, which can see that organization’s services only and any public services that have been posted.

Every client in their tenant’s structure has their own encryption keys that separate their domain structure. In addition to the application and data security controls that ensure tenant segregation, IBM implements security monitoring controls that alert on unauthorized configuration changes that can compromise data segregation controls and provides automatic remediation.