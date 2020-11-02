IBM Edge Application Manager v4.2 is Now Available

This latest release of IBM Edge Application Manager includes the following enhancements:
IBM Edge Application Manager running on Red Hat OpenShift is an enterprise-grade edge technology solution built on an open source platform. This autonomous management offering helps clients gain insights and act on data faster, obtain continuous operations, and improve data control. Clients can achieve these business benefits by placing enterprise business logic and artificial intelligence (AI) applications closer to where data is created and where actions need to be taken.
IBM Edge Application Manager provides support for multi-tenancy. A special administrator (superadmin) can create up to 1,000 new organizations from a single hub, with private services, policies, and user isolation. Each organization has its own administrator, which can see that organization’s services only and any public services that have been posted.
Every client in their tenant’s structure has their own encryption keys that separate their domain structure. In addition to the application and data security controls that ensure tenant segregation, IBM implements security monitoring controls that alert on unauthorized configuration changes that can compromise data segregation controls and provides automatic remediation.
Edge is about scaling. This release supports up to 30,000 edge nodes from a single management hub (up from 10,000), and customers can now seamlessly and consistently deploy workloads at scale without comprising their security or compliance.
This version supports edge management hub installation on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform v4.5 for the hub cluster. This provides autonomous management features that help you manage and deploy workloads at massive scale from a hub cluster to remote instances of variable edge nodes.
This benefit lets you run your edge nodes with Red Hat® Enterprise Linux® (RHEL) OS (in addition to previously supported Ubuntu, Rasbian, and Debian).
RHEL is the world’s leading open source operating system (OS). It is the foundation from which you can scale existing apps and roll out emerging technologies across virtual, container, and various types of edge cloud environments.
In partnership with Intel©, we are introducing secure device on-board (SDO) capability with IBM Edge Application Manager v4.2. Intel SDO offers zero-touch edge node provisioning using simple steps to configure, register, and start using SDO devices.
