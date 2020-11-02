IBM Edge Application Manager v4.2 is Now Available

02 November 2020

2 min read

We’re excited to announce that the latest release of IBM Edge Application Manager v4.2 is now available

This latest release of IBM Edge Application Manager includes the following enhancements:

  • Improves autonomous management capability that deploys workloads to edge nodes (edge devices and clusters) from the same management console.
  • Introduces a multi-tenancy capability where IBM Edge Application Manager supports Red Hat® OpenShift® (v4.5) and improves edge workload portability and flexibility.

What is IBM Edge Application Manager?

IBM Edge Application Manager running on Red Hat OpenShift is an enterprise-grade edge technology solution built on an open source platform. This autonomous management offering helps clients gain insights and act on data faster, obtain continuous operations, and improve data control. Clients can achieve these business benefits by placing enterprise business logic and artificial intelligence (AI) applications closer to where data is created and where actions need to be taken.

Explore new features

Support for secure multi-tenancy from a single management hub

IBM Edge Application Manager provides support for multi-tenancy. A special administrator (superadmin) can create up to 1,000 new organizations from a single hub, with private services, policies, and user isolation. Each organization has its own administrator, which can see that organization’s services only and any public services that have been posted.

Every client in their tenant’s structure has their own encryption keys that separate their domain structure. In addition to the application and data security controls that ensure tenant segregation, IBM implements security monitoring controls that alert on unauthorized configuration changes that can compromise data segregation controls and provides automatic remediation.

Improved scalability

Edge is about scaling. This release supports up to 30,000 edge nodes from a single management hub (up from 10,000), and customers can now seamlessly and consistently deploy workloads at scale without comprising their security or compliance.

IBM Edge Application Manager runs on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform v4.5

This version supports edge management hub installation on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform v4.5 for the hub cluster. This provides autonomous management features that help you manage and deploy workloads at massive scale from a hub cluster to remote instances of variable edge nodes.

RHEL OS support on edge nodes for improved compliance

This benefit lets you run your edge nodes with Red Hat® Enterprise Linux® (RHEL) OS (in addition to previously supported Ubuntu, Rasbian, and Debian).

RHEL is the world’s leading open source operating system (OS). It is the foundation from which you can scale existing apps and roll out emerging technologies across virtual, container, and various types of edge cloud environments.

Secure edge node onboarding

In partnership with Intel©, we are introducing secure device on-board (SDO) capability with IBM Edge Application Manager v4.2. Intel SDO offers zero-touch edge node provisioning using simple steps to configure, register, and start using SDO devices.

Get started

If you’re interested in purchasing, please contact your IBM sales representative at 1–844–952–5683 and use priority code “Cloud.”

 

Author

Mahaveer Dharmchand

Offering Manager, IBM Edge Application Manager

Insights you can’t miss. Subscribe to our newsletters.

Go beyond the hype with expert news on AI, quantum computing, cloud, security and much more.

 Subscribe today