Partners are the linchpin for scaling enterprise AI success

While business leaders are optimistic about the potential for generative AI in the enterprise, the reality of moving these projects from experimentation into production remains complicated as they grapple with issues of trust, quality, scale—and often, prohibitive costs. In fact, even with the right technology and expertise, the complexity and cost of developing and deploying AI projects can be insurmountable for some companies.

We’ve helped address these challenges by partnering with the world’s leading consultancies and systems integrators that are providing the industry and domain expertise clients need for their most important digital transformation projects. Over the past year, we’ve collaborated with partners like LTI Mindtree and Wipro to establish watsonx Centers of Excellence. We are also working with companies like EY, Tech Mahindra, and NTT Data as they build solutions with watsonx and Granite models to target enterprise use cases such as human resources, sales support, document summarization and customer experience.

We also continue to collaborate with global distributors such as TD Synnex, Arrow, and Ingram Micro on initiatives to better equip their resell partners to drive AI-led solutions, and in many cases to establish Gen AI Centers of Excellence and learning hubs.

Additionally, we work with many software vendors such as Accusoft, Airtable and Applause which are embedding IBM watsonx and showcasing how ISVs of all shapes and sizes can use IBM AI capabilities—including those launched today—to quickly build efficient, customizable and trusted AI-powered solutions for various industries.