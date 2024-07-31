Enabling customers to streamline document management with IBM watsonx.ai

At Accusoft, our mission is to help organizations solve their most complex content workflow challenges by helping them adopt content processing, conversion and automation solutions. We accomplish this through our flagship product, PrizmDoc, which enables developers to enhance their applications with in-browser document viewing and collaboration functionality.
Over the past several years, we’ve been closely monitoring the evolving role of artificial intelligence (AI) in delivering cutting-edge solutions to our customers. Unlike many competitors who hastily incorporate AI to check a box, we have taken a more deliberate approach.
We’ve focused on identifying specific and meaningful use cases, actively listening to our customers, and closely observing key market trends. This has enabled us to determine a pragmatic and valuable approach to integrating AI into document management.
As a result, we are thrilled to expand our partnership with IBM to embed IBM® watsonx.ai™ within PrizmDoc, offering customers leading-edge AI capabilities designed to help set their enterprise content management (ECM) solutions apart from the competition.
PrizmDoc is a powerful tool for ECM software organizations, enabling users to view, annotate, redact and process multiple document formats seamlessly and securely within their applications. Today, we are introducing several new modules (add-on extensions) within PrizmDoc to help customers work through their document management processes more seamlessly, saving time and resources.
One of the first features available to customers is Auto Summarization, which enables PrizmDoc users to quickly generate concise summaries of lengthy documents. The feature uses IBM watsonx.ai, bringing together new generative AI capabilities powered by foundation models and traditional machine learning.
With watsonx.ai, the new Auto Summarization feature can help customers distill essential information from a broad range of complex documents, such as lengthy reports, legal contracts or technical specifications, into a compact and easy-to-digest format.
In the coming months, we intend to introduce more modules that use watsonx.ai, including Auto Tagging and Classification, which uses IBM® Granite™, Document Question and Answer (Q&A), and Personally Identifiable Information (PII) Detection and Redaction.
Customers can look forward to analyzing content with greater ease, asking questions based on content within a specific document and streamlined redaction, underpinned by watsonx.ai natural language processing (NLP) algorithms, query capabilities and language models.
At IBM, we found a partner that shares our values regarding responsible AI and could help us securely enhance PrizmDoc, empowering our customers to stand out in the ECM market. By using the power of AI, we enable customers to drive innovation and accelerate the development of cutting-edge ECM applications.
With the integration of IBM watsonx.ai into PrizmDoc, we can now advance the document processing value for ECM customers within the independent software vendor (ISV) community, providing them with a competitive advantage.
Collaborate with IBM to harness the power of AI, securely enhance your ECM solutions and gain a competitive edge in the market.