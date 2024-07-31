Enabling customers to streamline document management with IBM watsonx.ai

At Accusoft, our mission is to help organizations solve their most complex content workflow challenges by helping them adopt content processing, conversion and automation solutions. We accomplish this through our flagship product, PrizmDoc, which enables developers to enhance their applications with in-browser document viewing and collaboration functionality.

Over the past several years, we’ve been closely monitoring the evolving role of artificial intelligence (AI) in delivering cutting-edge solutions to our customers. Unlike many competitors who hastily incorporate AI to check a box, we have taken a more deliberate approach.

We’ve focused on identifying specific and meaningful use cases, actively listening to our customers, and closely observing key market trends. This has enabled us to determine a pragmatic and valuable approach to integrating AI into document management.

As a result, we are thrilled to expand our partnership with IBM to embed IBM® watsonx.ai™ within PrizmDoc, offering customers leading-edge AI capabilities designed to help set their enterprise content management (ECM) solutions apart from the competition.