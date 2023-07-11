Organization is key in any business. With an organization plan, you can plan for the work that is needed, and staying organized helps keep your environment up and running. IBM Cloud VPC image lifecycle management helps you organize your custom images by designating different image statuses, such as “deprecate” and “obsolete.”

Keeping your software current is an ongoing process that is essential for any environment to work properly, and it also helps keep security risks to a minimum. You can control the use of your images by locking them when they are no longer current so that you aren’t using obsolete images.

Setting up different states for each image in your account lets you see image deprecation and obsolescence dates. Every organization needs to plan their migrations based on their environment. Having different image states gives you time to plan future migrations, which can help reduce risks and costs.