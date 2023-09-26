IBM Cloud for VMware Cloud Foundation as a Service introduces multitenant as a new, cost-efficient consumption model

IBM Cloud for VMware Cloud Foundation as a Service is a hosted VMware Cloud Director service that allows the deployment of VMware virtual data centers and virtual machines. The single-tenant consumption model has been in market since 2022, allowing customers to take advantage of the IBM-managed service by the host. IBM hosts and maintains the common management plane in each multi-zone region (MZR), and in the single-tenant model, we provide a variety of dedicated host profile options for your workloads. With this, you can offload the monitoring, patching and maintenance of the management backplane and underlying hardware, with an SLA of 99.99% availability.

The single-tenant consumption model offers the most host profile options, including a range of VMware-certified SAP configurations, and it can guarantee that your workloads do not share the underlying compute hardware with anybody else.

The single-tenant model allows you to right-size your managed infrastructure with the most number of host profiles and storage options to choose from in the market. It is ideally suited for production applications and regulated workloads that require isolation.

With the newly launched multitenant consumption model, customers can spin up new virtual data center environments in less than 20 minutes running on multitenant compute infrastructure. Multitenant IBM Cloud for VMware as a Service supports two new cost-efficient billing models:

On-demand offers a model with no up-front commitments. The reserved billing option offers guaranteed capacity and discounted pricing.

You can also adopt both consumption models and still receive a single, consolidated bill each month.

The multitenant model is ideal for development/testing, training environments, disaster recovery sites, VMware-hosted applications that don’t require strong physical isolation from other workloads, and for any other ephemeral VMware workload needs. With these options, IBM Cloud offers businesses the best possible options for hosting their VMware workloads in the cloud.