IBM API Connect expands its AI Gateway feature to additional models and deployments

Generative AI (GenAI) is revolutionizing how organizations unlock rapid innovation and drive massive productivity gains. However, the swift pace of adoption often leaves business leaders grappling with a lack of visibility and control over their enterprise's use of GenAI. According to Gartner, over 80% of organizations will have deployed GenAI applications or used GenAI APIs by 2026, yet the IBM Institute for Business Value reports that 60% of organizations have not yet developed a consistent, enterprise-wide approach to GenAI.

Business leaders often find themselves asking:

Which AI services are being used across my organization?

How are they being used?

How much are they cumulatively costing us?

How can I ensure they’re used securely?



If you struggle to answer these questions, an AI gateway can help.