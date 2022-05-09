Announcing IBM® API Connect® as a Service on AWS

An increasing number of companies are undergoing digital transformation and seeking to adopt new technologies as they pursue top-line growth, organizational efficiency and more innovative ways of delivering faster, more personalized customer experiences. According to a recent IDC Study, 95% of businesses who responded see the need to adopt a digital-first strategy and the majority of organizations are already moving down the path of executing their plans [1]. However, to achieve top-line growth, organizational efficiency and deliver digitization at a pace to meet customer demands, organizations must realize that a robust API strategy is a prerequisite.
Organizations rely on hundreds, sometimes thousands of APIs, and the number of APIs within organizations is growing rapidly in IT departments and in lines of business [2]. It should come as no surprise that APIs play a crucial role in enabling digitization. They provide the foundation for modernization and help organizations build successful business ecosystems [3]. APIs link together individual systems that contain data about clients, partners, products, business performance and more. They help organizations scale operations by providing a convenient and standardized means of sharing data and services. API management should not be viewed as just another piece of technology, but rather the basis of an organization’s digital strategy.
As businesses grow, keeping track of all the APIs available for use, socialization and monetization can become more challenging. This may increase the likelihood of security issues, since unknown APIs are possibly unsecure, out of date and provide a potential breach point. A robust API management solution is designed to allow organizations to monitor API lifecycles, boost socialization and optimize monetization efforts across the entire business ecosystem, while driving digitization at scale.
IBM API Connect provides comprehensive, intuitive and scalable API management that helps enable organizations to create, manage, protect, socialize and monetize APIs across clouds and on-premises.
IBM API Connect allows businesses to create new APIs with a robust set of tools, which can help to bring APIs to market more rapidly while providing a common experience for managing end-to-end lifecycles. Developers are empowered to deliver applications efficiently with self-service APIs. Adoption of APIs is promoted by company-branded portals and community-building features, while a deeper view of usage data helps inform API monetization. The result is that organizations can now power digital apps and spur innovation in real-time.
IBM API Connect is:
As more and more organizations are deploying API management solutions on cloud to improve mobility and accelerate the API development cycle, today, IBM is announcing the upcoming release of IBM API Connect as a Service on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud. Starting June 28, 2022, IBM API Connect will bring the flexibility of these comprehensive API management capabilities in one powerful tool close to their applications and data to businesses located on AWS.
Join us June 29, 2022, for a webinar to learn more about IBM API Connect as a Service on AWS and how to Power your digital transformation efforts with IBM API Connect on AWS (Link resides outside ibm.com).
Statements regarding IBM’s future direction and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice and represent goals and objectives only.