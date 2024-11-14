IBM and Microsoft to empower county community services with IBM Health and Human Services Connect360

In counties nationwide, we have seen that leaders confront high-complexity challenges that demand collaborative, long-term solutions. Local governments are on the front lines of multiple social service initiatives, delivering essentials to millions of U.S. persons in need each year. Addressing the challenges of delivering these services requires a coordinated approach across government sponsored and funded departments agencies and community-based providers, from housing support to public health, counseling, food, employment and many others.

Community health crises have heightened the demand for addiction and mental health services, with counties stretching resources to provide sustainable solutions that restore the health of their constituents. Meanwhile, many county leaders are also focused on promoting public safety as they work to address the root causes of crime.

We see that workforce development is another key challenge that local governments face as they look to secure access to sustainable employment opportunities for their constituents. In challenging economic climates, county leaders can help build resilience by connecting people to job and career pathways that strengthen local economies.

Additionally, addressing maternal and child health disparities, breaking down barriers in child welfare, and providing accessible home-based childcare are issues that require close collaboration across local agencies and services. As counties seek to bridge inequalities in their community, they need technology that fosters unity and cooperation, enabling them to deliver effective, inclusive services.